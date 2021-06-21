Home
On Your Side
More people adopting 'do it yourself' mentality as neighbors help clear drainage ditch
BATON ROUGE - While the threat of rain may be easing for the Baton Rouge area, some neighborhoods are still on edge, especially those who flooded...
Drainage issue identified months ago, neighborhood flooded in May
BATON ROUGE - People who live in neighborhoods...
Recent flood victims share drainage concerns ahead of wet week
BATON ROUGE - Ahead of the rain this...
News
Two men arrested in burglary spree targeting businesses across EBR
BATON ROUGE - Two men were arrested after a 10-day burglary spree that targeted several business in East Baton Rouge Parish. The East Baton Rouge...
Sheriff: Intoxicated man arrested after throwing beer can at deputy's head
NAPOLEONVILLE - A man was arrested after he...
Woman dies after falling 200 feet from cliff in Wyoming
SHERIDAN, WY- A woman on a sunrise hike...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Scattered showers and storms enhanced by a cold front
The first week of summer is starting with scattered showers. THE FORECAST Today & Tonight: Showers will be in and out all day long....
Unsettled weather through mid-week
Tonight and Tomorrow: We have a few storms...
Claudette is out of here, scattered storms on Father's Day
Tonight and Tomorrow: Skies will remain partly cloudy...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Istrouma Indians
Despite getting knocked out of the playoffs in the second round by Edna Karr last year, Istrouma had the deepest playoff run in fifteen years. Jeremy...
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Central Wildcats
There are plenty of teams that lay their...
Former LSU standout Davon Godchaux holds annual free football camp in Plaquemine
Summer time months bring summer time camps and...
Additional Links
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
World Sickle Cell Day: Trailblazing researcher battles chronic illness in the lab and at home
World Sickle Cell Day falls on Saturday, June 19 and it sheds light on the struggles and successes of the many people impacted by sickle cell...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Pats Final Forecast
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health announced Friday that it will host a series of virtual regional meetings in June and July to gather...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
Additional Links
Fill A Prescription
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
The Pledge of Allegiance
Fireworks on the Mississippi
Business Directory
Calendar
Mr Food
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Pats Final Forecast
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Fill A Prescription
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
The Pledge of Allegiance
Fireworks on the Mississippi
Business Directory
Calendar
Mr Food
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Search
SEARCH
79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Scattered showers and storms enhanced by a cold front
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days