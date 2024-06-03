Home
Hit-and-run crash victim's car totaled at dangerous intersection; family looking for justice
DENHAM SPRINGS — The parents of a 17-year-old girl whose car was totaled in a hit-and-run crash over the weekend are looking for justice. The...
Bill increasing access to cardiac arrest training for student athletes, parents lands on governor's desk
BATON ROUGE - This week is CPR and...
LSU baseball to start Sam Dutton in winner-take-all Chapel Hill Regional championship
CHAPEL HILL - LSU baseball is set for...
Monday PM Forecast: parade of storm systems may not be finished yet
The active pattern is nearing an end. However, Mother Nature may have one more surprise or two in store before a hot, humid, typical pop-up thunderstorm...
Monday AM Forecast: Isolated storms today, Trending drier for most of workweek
The first full week of June begins with...
Sunday PM Forecast: Temperatures go up as rain chances go down next week
After a soggy weekend, we still won't rule...
Sports
LSU baseball to start Sam Dutton in winner-take-all Chapel Hill Regional championship
CHAPEL HILL - LSU baseball is set for the Chapel Hill Regional winner-take-all championship game with North Carolina. The Tigers take on the Tar Heels...
LSU baseball holds off North Carolina, forces winner-take-all Chapel Hill Regional championship game
CHAPEL HILL - LSU baseball’s hot bats helped...
LSU baseball overcomes five-run deficit, keeps season alive win over Wofford
CHAPEL HILL - The LSU baseball team will...
Investigations
Health
Monday's Health Report: Food tips and tricks for staying healthy, safe during summer picnics
BATON ROUGE — Summer picnics can be a great way to get outside and spend time with family. But improper handling of the food can mean...
Friday's Health Report: New development in stomach cancer treatment is more direct, effective
BATON ROUGE — Most stomach cancers are found...
Thursday's Health Report: Sleep expert shares remedies for restless nights
BATON ROUGE — Essential oils, melatonin and sound...
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
