Audit reveals LWC doled out over $6M in unemployment benefits to numerous incarcerated, possibly ineligible individuals
BATON ROUGE - According to the office of the Louisiana Legislative Auditor, a recent analysis of financial records belonging to the Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) exposed...
EBR finds more than 1,000 flood-damaged homes out of federal compliance, parish seeking solutions
BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge has designated...
Repeat flood properties to be bought out soon after Metro Council approves FEMA grant
UPDATE: The East Baton Rouge Metro Council Wednesday...
Witness rescues girl from Maryland bay after crash on bridge
OCEAN CITY, Md. -- A witness to a five-vehicle crash on a Maryland bridge jumped into a bay and rescued a 2-year-old girl who had been...
LSU baseball takes out Southern, sets focus on SEC play
The LSU Tiger baseball team took out visiting...
New summer camp aims to educate through sports
ST. FRANCISVILLE - A new summer camp is...
Weather
Tracking thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening
Click here to watch a live update on potential severe weather Stay weather aware! The entire WBRZ viewing area is once again under a severe...
Another round of storms expected on Tuesday
Tonight and Tomorrow: Skies will remain mostly cloudy...
Tropical funnels spotted in south Louisiana
Residents across south Louisiana today tweeted images of...
LSU baseball takes out Southern, sets focus on SEC play
The LSU Tiger baseball team took out visiting Southern on Monday night at Alex Box Stadium by hammering out 11 hits and scoring in all but...
Former LSU golfer Sam Burns wins Valspar Championship
Release via LSU Sports Palm Harbor, Fla....
LSU Baseballs game versus Southern moved to Monday
BATON ROUGE- LSU baseball’s game versus Southern, that...
Health
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, May 3, 2021.
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East Baton Rouge Parish soar to unprecedented rates, officials and community leaders are teaming up to unearth the root...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
