Home
On Your Side
Condemnations paused during coronavirus, 130 make list
BATON ROUGE - Among the things that have been put on hold since the start of the pandemic is blight and condemnation requests. The last time...
Demo day finally comes for 2016 flooded homeowner
BATON ROUGE - Next month will mark four...
Woman's costly adventure with home warranty company ends in settlement
BATON ROUGE - An 83-year-old says she's had...
News
Condemnations paused during coronavirus, 130 make list
BATON ROUGE - Among the things that have been put on hold since the start of the pandemic is blight and condemnation requests. The last time...
LSU gymnastics coach D-D Breaux's family excited for quality time to come with retirement
BATON ROUGE- Grandma, or "Dodah' as she's called...
D-D Breaux speaks on her 43 year LSU career
It's a little easier to figure out when...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Slightly drier air a tease, standard August on the way
Though slightly lower humidity is possible through Thursday morning, a stale summer pattern is locking into place. This is typical of August, heat and humidity reign...
Overnight lows near 70 degrees expected
Dry conditions will drop overnight lows to near...
Brief humidity drop, but higher heat lurks
The weekend really worked out to be a...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
D-D Breaux speaks on her 43 year LSU career
It's a little easier to figure out when to hang it up when you look back and have the career that LSU Gymnastics Head Coach D-D-...
Photos: Get first look at Joe Burrow practicing as a Bengal
CINCINNATI, OH - Joe Burrow has officially taken...
SEC adjusts fall football practice schedule, scales back work
The Southeastern Conference adjusted the dates for fall...
Additional Links
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, August 4, 2020.
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Mayor Broome kicks off first MOVEBR construction project
BATON ROUGE – The MOVEBR program, a series of community development projects designed to improve East Baton Rouge Parish, kicked off its first construction project Tuesday...
Find out who won the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway
BATON ROUGE – Winners for the 2020 St....
BR Mayor extends weekend hours for 'Geaux Get Tested' initiative
BATON ROUGE - On Friday morning, the Mayor's...
Additional Links
Business Directory
Calendar
Dog Days of Summer
Stuff the Bus
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
Mr Food
Pat's Coats for Kids
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Business Directory
Calendar
Dog Days of Summer
Stuff the Bus
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
Mr Food
Pat's Coats for Kids
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Search
SEARCH
85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Slightly drier air a tease, standard August on the way
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days