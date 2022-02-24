Home
Contractor named for LSU University Lakes Project, phase one to begin this summer
BATON ROUGE - Work on the University Lakes Project can finally begin now that a contractor has been picked for the job. According to a...
Hospital bill sent to collections, resolved following call to 2 On Your Side
BATON ROUGE - Two years ago, Anne Hibbard's...
Louisiana to see increasing gas prices, other economic effects from crisis in Ukraine
The crisis in Ukraine is halfway across the...
Weather
Thursday PM Forecast: cold front moving through tonight
One more record high temperature occurred at Baton Rouge Metro Airport on Thursday, this time tying the 2018 mark of 84 degrees. A cold front will...
Has Baton Rouge had its last freeze this season?
Many have asked the question over the last...
Mardi Gras Climatology - New Orleans
Temperatures are forecast to be just below average...
Sports
LSU hoops falls to Kentucky 71 to 66
The LSU hoops team has now lost eight of their last 12 games, as they fall at Kentucky 71-66. The Tigers came out with a lot...
LSU baseball falls to Louisiana Tech 11-6
The LSU baseball team got a bit of...
East Ascension's Darnell Lee stepping up for the Spartans hoops team
GONZALES - Darnell Lee wears a lot of...
Health
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Community
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
