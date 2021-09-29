Home
Louisiana seeing strong booster shot numbers as eligibility expands
BATON ROUGE - Even after some initial confusion over whether boosters would be necessary, the numbers in Louisiana look good. "We've got the boosters going....
Louisiana extending DSNAP application window by 3 days due to high call volune
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana received approval Wednesday to...
LSU Baseball and Jay Johnson land top 10 recruiting class
New LSU head baseball coach Jay Johnson understands...
Wednesday PM Forecast: trying to dry
Since Tuesday, 1-2 inches of rain has fallen across the 13 Parish, 3 County Forecast Area with isolated higher amounts up to 5 inches in parts...
Wednesday AM Forecast: Widespread rain will bring heavy downpours
Grab your rain gear today, you may be...
Tuesday PM Forecast: another wet day on the way
Expect to follow up one gloomy, damp day...
LSU Baseball and Jay Johnson land top 10 recruiting class
New LSU head baseball coach Jay Johnson understands the constant need to improve his Tiger roster and since being named the head coach in Baton Rouge...
WATCH: Coach O previews LSU's primetime game against Auburn
Stream Coach Ed Orgeron's Monday press conference here....
Southern quarterback Bubba McDaniel's five touchdowns lead Jags to 38-25 win over Mississippi Valley
Southern went with Bubba McDaniel as their starting...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series of unprecedented natural disasters, the U.S. faces a hunger crisis during a time of intense challenges. September...
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East...
