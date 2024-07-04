Home
Variety of Independence Day events planned across Greater Baton Rouge area through July 4 weekend
BATON ROUGE — The capital region has no shortage of events ahead of the celebration of the nation's 248th birthday. Here's a list of the...
Osceola Street church catches fire; cause yet to be determined
BATON ROUGE — An Osceola Street church caught...
Louisiana's concealed carry law takes effect on Independence Day; instruction still urged
BATON ROUGE — Louisiana has joined its neighboring...
Weather
Hurricane Beryl reaches Category 5 strength, continues to rewrite history
Hurricane Beryl became a Category 5 hurricane on Monday evening with maximum sustained winds at 160 mph. This is the earliest Category 5 storm in the...
Hurricane Beryl takes aim at southeastern Caribbean as a powerful Category 4 storm
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Beryl...
Tropical Storm Chris set to make landfall in Mexico early Monday morning
UPDATE 4AM 07/01: The 3rd named storm of...
Sports
Sports2-A-Days Preview: University Lab Cubs
Baton Rouge - The U-High Cubs are locked in and reloading some of the best talent and biggest names in the state for their 2024 campaign....
Two dozen LSU athletes are competing at the Olympics in Paris; see who's representing the capital area
BATON ROUGE — Competing in the Olympics is...
Sports2-A-Days Preview: Plaquemine Green Devils
BATON ROUGE - The Plaquemine High Green Devils...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Wednesday's Health Report: New developments in prostate cancer treatment can lead to quicker recovery
BATON ROUGE — Nearly 300,000 cases of prostate cancer will be diagnosed in 2024, According to the American Cancer Society. Treatments include chemotherapy, hormone therapy,...
Tuesday's Health Report: Ahead of July 4, it's important to be aware of outdoor food prep, safety
BATON ROUGE — Picnics can be great during...
Monday's Health Report: Parents shouldn't be alarmed by a baby's red birthmark
BATON ROUGE — A hemangioma is a bright...
Community
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
