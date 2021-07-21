Home
More apartments and retail coming to Highland Road after a Metro Council vote
BATON ROUGE - The capitol area can expect more apartments and retail space on Highland Road at Bluebonnet after the Metro Council Zoning Board voted Wednesday...
Man arrested for fatally stabbing a family member
BATON ROUGE - A man is in custody...
BRPD officer fired in June for violating policy
UPDATE: The Baton Rouge Police Department revealed Thursday...
Wednesday evening forecast: trading widespread showers for steam
What a difference 24 hours can make! The local area is getting a chance to dry out and will enter a more normal summer pattern for...
Wednesday Morning Forecast: Drier trend coming soon
Today is the rainiest day in the 7-day...
Tuesday Evening Forecast: soggy summer pattern to change soon
Wet weather will hold on for another 24...
Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle talks with Matt Trent about possible SEC expansion with Texas & Oklahoma
Just moments before Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher hit the podium, Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle broke the news that Texas and Oklahoma have...
Report: Texas, Oklahoma inquire about joining SEC
A major change for the Southeastern Conference could...
Milwaukee Bucks win NBA title game over Phoenix
The Milwaukee Bucks won their first team title...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, July 21, 2021.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
