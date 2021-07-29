Home
3 New Orleans clubs require vaccination, negative COVID test
NEW ORLEANS - If you want to listen to the George Porter Trio or Big Chief Bo Dollis, Jr. and the Wild Magnolias rip it up...
State Police: Fleeing driver killed in Lincoln Parish crash, impairment suspected
DUBACH – According to Louisiana State Police, a...
Sheriff identifies body found in Mississippi River as Baton Rouge man
VENTRESS - Authorities found a body between two...
Weather
Thursday Morning Forecast: Heat will continue through the weekend
The heat advisory is active again today and has already been renewed for Friday. THE FORECAST Today & Tonight: This afternoon we will once...
Wildfire smoke lowering Baton Rouge area air quality
Over the last few days, parts of Louisiana...
Wednesday PM Forecast: Heat Advisory remains to end the week
The National Weather Service has issued a *HEAT...
Sports
All of LSU football staff, majority of players reportedly vaccinated heading into season
BATON ROUGE - All of LSU's football staff and a vast majority of its players have gotten the coronavirus vaccine before the start of the 2021...
WATCH: Coach O speaks at rotary club ahead of fall football season
BATON ROUGE - Watch as Coach Ed Orgeron...
Big 12's Texas, Oklahoma make request to join powerhouse SEC
Texas and Oklahoma made a request Tuesday to...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, July 28, 2021.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Videos
Community
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health announced Friday that it will host a series of virtual regional meetings in June and July to gather...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
