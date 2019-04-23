Home
On Your Side
Zeeland Place neighborhood has significant street flooding again
BATON ROUGE - Residents living in the Zeeland Place neighborhood of Baton Rouge continue to have issues with water after a rainstorm. Thursday, 2 On...
Land erosion might be up to homeowner to fix
BATON ROUGE - Homeowners fighting erosion problems say...
City's building sidewalks, residents want drainage fixed first
BATON ROUGE - Darrell Rivers says putting up...
News
Bridge on Frenchtown Road closing indefinitely for emergency repairs
BATON ROUGE - The City-Parish announced Tuesday evening that the Frenchtown Road Bridge over Beaver Bayou is closing until further notice. Officials say the bridge...
Woman charged with arson in Tuesday house fire
BATON ROUGE - Authorities say they've arrested a...
Waffle House suing man who killed 4 in restaurant, father
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Waffle House is suing...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Clouding up ahead of the next storm
The weather pattern will begin to transition on Tuesday. However, organized rain should stay away until Thursday. THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: Surface high...
Earth, The First Frontier
Earth, it is our one and only home....
A quiet beginning to the new week
The nice Easter Weekend weather will carry over...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Sports
LSU Gymnastics finishes runner-up for third time in last four years
FORT WORTH- For the third time in four years, D-D Breaux's LSU Tigers finished second to power house Oklahoma at the NCAA Championships. LSU scored a...
LSU flattens Florida, 11-2, to take series
BATON ROUGE - The 14th ranked LSU Tigers...
LSU bats explode past Florida in game two, 13-1
BATON ROUGE - One night after getting embarrassed...
Additional Links
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for April 23, 2019.
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for April...
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for April...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
Additional Links
Wearin of the Green 2019
Calendar
Crawfish Price Index
Fill A Prescription
The Pledge of Allegiance
Click 2 The Pros
Pat's Coats for Kids
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Contact Information
Employment
Apps
Production
Programming
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Disney on Ice Contest
Yard Makeover
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Hop into Spring
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Sports
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Wearin of the Green 2019
Calendar
Crawfish Price Index
Fill A Prescription
The Pledge of Allegiance
Click 2 The Pros
Pat's Coats for Kids
About Us
Advertising
Contact Information
Employment
Apps
Production
Programming
WBRZ Team
Contests
Disney on Ice Contest
Yard Makeover
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Hop into Spring
Search
SEARCH
73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Clouding up ahead of the next storm
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories (/web/webroot/secure/widgets/viewgalleryvideo/class.cfc), first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days