Father and son set to graduate LSU together Saturday
BATON ROUGE - Father-son duo Bryan and George Stokes will walk across the stage Saturday, both receiving degrees from LSU's E.J. Ourso College of Business. ...
Louisiana Film Entertainment Association takes center stage at Capitol
BATON ROUGE- The Louisiana Film Entertainment Association was...
Officials break ground at site of new Prairieville High School
PRAIRIEVILLE - Skyrocketing growth means big changes for...
Wednesday PM Forecast: looking at a wetter pattern for the weekend
There is not much action in the forecast to close the week. Moving into the weekend, although the timing is not looking great for outdoor plans,...
Wednesday AM Forecast: High humidity could make for a bad hair day
The summertime humidity is here! THE FORECAST...
Tuesday PM Forecast: highs in low 90s, mainly dry finish to workweek
The second half of the week will be...
New NCAA rules tweak opens door for more SEC dominance
The NCAA made a couple of rules tweaks on Wednesday afternoon that opened the door for power college athletic conferences like the Southeastern Conference to continue...
Pelicans get #8 pick in NBA Draft Lottery
New Orleans had a slim 6% chance...
#20 LSU baseball makes quick work of Northwestern St. in 7 innings, 19-7
Behind two homeruns from Brayden Jobert and a...
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
