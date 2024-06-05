Home
News
One arrested after December shooting that left one dead on Tamari Drive
BATON ROUGE - A 19-year-old was arrested for a December shooting on Tamari Drive that left one dead, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. ...
LSU-North Carolina regional matchups set NCAA tournament record
BATON ROUGE — The LSU-North Carolina matchups on...
Louisiana Department of Health unit in East Baton Rouge closed through week after Tuesday's storms
BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Department of Health's...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Wednesday AM Forecast: Another line of strong storms to move through the Capital Area today
Another round of strong storms will move through Louisiana today. Similar to Tuesday afternoon, gusty winds, heavy downpours, and quick spin-up tornadoes will be possible. ...
Threat of severe weather ends for Tuesday, more storms possible in days ahead
UPDATE (6/4/24, 6:50pm) -- The severe weather threat...
UPDATE: Storms are approaching, could affect the afternoon
UPDATE - 1 p.m. Tuesday: Despite what computer...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
LSU-North Carolina regional matchups set NCAA tournament record
BATON ROUGE — The LSU-North Carolina matchups on Saturday and Monday in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, were the two most-watched NCAA baseball regional games on record,...
Angel Reese: 'I'll take the bad guy role' if it means growth for WNBA as Caitlin Clark rivalry heats up
CHICAGO — Former LSU national champion and current...
Former LSU star Justin Jefferson inks new $140 million deal with Vikings, becomes highest paid non-QB in NFL
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former LSU wide receiver and...
Additional Links
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Fans Choice 2023
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
2 On Your Side
Traffic
Additional Links
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Monday's Health Report: Food tips and tricks for staying healthy, safe during summer picnics
BATON ROUGE — Summer picnics can be a great way to get outside and spend time with family. But improper handling of the food can mean...
Friday's Health Report: New development in stomach cancer treatment is more direct, effective
BATON ROUGE — Most stomach cancers are found...
Thursday's Health Report: Sleep expert shares remedies for restless nights
BATON ROUGE — Essential oils, melatonin and sound...
Additional Links
BRG Survivor Series
Get 2 Moving
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
Additional Links
Brandi's Book Drive
Fill A Prescription
Business Directory
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
Love225
The Pledge of Allegiance
Wearin of the Green Parade
Pat's Coats for Kids
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
CMA FEST FLYAWAY
Search
Home
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Fans Choice 2023
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
2 On Your Side
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
BRG Survivor Series
Get 2 Moving
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Brandi's Book Drive
Fill A Prescription
Business Directory
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
Love225
The Pledge of Allegiance
Wearin of the Green Parade
Pat's Coats for Kids
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
CMA FEST FLYAWAY
Search
SEARCH
74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Wednesday AM Forecast: Another line of strong storms to move through the Capital Area today
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days