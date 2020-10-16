Home
On Your Side
Local mail dilemma could have solution; neighbors meet with postmaster
DENHAM SPRINGS - A neighborhood at odds with the post office met with USPS leaders Tuesday morning to help find a solution to their problems. ...
Home finally elevated in Gonzales after repeat flooding
GONZALES - Before Hurricane Delta made landfall Friday,...
Pointe Coupee, New Roads prepare ahead of Delta
NEW ROADS - Final storm preps are happening...
News
SEC adjusts kick times for upcoming games, Tigers slide game time back
The SEC is adjusting games in the coming weeks to adjust to the ever-changing landscape of college football due to the COVID-19 outbreaks across its' footpring....
Trump changes course, approves California relief for 6 fires
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s administration...
Man arrested in Panama City days after jewelry store robbery at Mall of Louisiana
BATON ROUGE - A man accused of robbing...
Weather
Cool start to a sunny weekend, warmth returns soon
The weekend will begin with the coolest temperatures since April 17, 2020. At 49 degrees, that was the last time the Capital Area was below 50...
Cold front day! Tonight's lows in the 40s
Today is cold front day! THE FORECAST...
Front may deliver coolest temps so far this fall
The forthcoming weather pattern is rather benign. A...
Sports
SEC adjusts kick times for upcoming games, Tigers slide game time back
The SEC is adjusting games in the coming weeks to adjust to the ever-changing landscape of college football due to the COVID-19 outbreaks across its' footpring....
Fantasy Football Focus Week 6 with Reggie Chatman and Darin Tietgen
As the NFL head into Week 6, WBRZ...
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2020: Week 2 - Jeremey Fowler Jr.
West Feliciana wide receiver Jeremey Fowler Jr. had...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Videos
Community
CareSouth Baton Rouge distributes fresh fruit, veggies in honor of National Health Center Week
BATON ROUGE- CareSouth Medical and Dental is hosting a fresh fruit and vegetables drive-thru giveaway at its clinic in Baton Rouge on Friday, August 14 as...
Mayor Broome kicks off first MOVEBR construction project
BATON ROUGE – The MOVEBR program, a series...
Find out who won the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway
BATON ROUGE – Winners for the 2020 St....
About Us
