Home
On Your Side
Fence replaced following 2 On Your Side inquiry about electrical repairs
BATON ROUGE - Entergy has been busy this hurricane season, restoring power to thousands of people. But one woman, who lost power during a storm says...
Fraud claim not investigated, furloughed worker left puzzled as to why
BATON ROUGE - In July, Drew Enlund learned...
Organization seeking donations to replace veteran's roof
BATON ROUGE - A Louisiana veteran is asking...
News
Saints star Demario Davis says 1-year-old daughter is now cancer-free
NEW ORLEANS - Saints linebacker Demario Davis had another reason to celebrate this weekend aside from the team's win over the San Francisco 49ers. Davis...
Local theaters struggling to stay open as pandemic hits movie industry
BATON ROUGE - With all the games, movies...
BRPD investigating shooting near police station on Highland Road
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Clear and cool at home, Iota now the first category 5 hurricane of 2020
Baton Rouge is about 20 degrees cooler this morning than we were 24 hours ago. THE FORECAST Today and Tonight: Today will bring a...
Chilly mornings return this week
Tonight and Tomorrow: Clear skies overnight will allow...
Cold front moves in Sunday Morning
Tonight and Tomorrow: Tonight, a few clouds will...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
NCAA in talks with Indianapolis to host all of March Madness
INDIANAPOLIS - The NCAA announced Monday it plans to hold the entire 2021 men’s college basketball tournament in one geographic location to mitigate the risks of...
Clay Polk combines love of the force and football to motivate Central on Friday nights.
Clay Polk has been Central head coach Sid...
Brees' status uncertain after rib injury in Saints win over 49ers
NEW ORLEANS -- Drew Brees said he doesn't...
Additional Links
Fans' Choice 2020
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
New study claims antibiotic use in babies is linked to development of allergies, certain chronic illnesses
Health experts now say that children younger than two who are given antibiotics are more prone to developing a number of chronic illnesses or conditions later...
EBR Mayor to present results of Community Health Needs Assessment Friday morning
BATON ROUGE - On Friday morning, East Baton...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
The Elvin Howard, Sr. Pancreatic Cancer Advocacy Foundation's virtual fundraiser begins Friday
BATON ROUGE - A cancer diagnosis impacts, not just one person, but entire families and communities as people surround their loved one to assist them in...
CareSouth Baton Rouge distributes fresh fruit, veggies in honor of National Health Center Week
BATON ROUGE- CareSouth Medical and Dental is hosting...
Mayor Broome kicks off first MOVEBR construction project
BATON ROUGE – The MOVEBR program, a series...
Additional Links
Pat's Coats for Kids
Cancer Survivor Stories
Click 2 The Pros
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Calendar
Mr Food
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Tailgate Giveaway
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Fans' Choice 2020
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Pat's Coats for Kids
Cancer Survivor Stories
Click 2 The Pros
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Calendar
Mr Food
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Tailgate Giveaway
Search
SEARCH
68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Clear and cool at home, Iota now the first category 5 hurricane of 2020
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days