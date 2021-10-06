Home
Ex-Facebook manager criticizes company, urges more oversight
WASHINGTON (AP) — While accusing the giant social network of pursuing profits over safety, a former Facebook data scientist told Congress Tuesday she believes stricter government...
US Department of Education overhauls Public Service Loan Forgiveness program
The US Department of Education announced Wednesday that...
Nobel in chemistry honors two scientists who build molecules
STOCKHOLM, Sweden - The Nobel Prize Committee this...
Wednesday AM Forecast: Dry & slightly less humid through the weekend
Today & Tonight: Look for plenty of sunshine mixed with a few clouds this afternoon. High temperatures will warm into the low-mid 80s. Dry air pumping...
Tuesday PM Forecast: mild, less humid through Friday
A few showers managed to form east of...
Tuesday AM Forecast: Sunny skies are here to stay
Morning temperatures will trend a bit cooler, and...
Sports
McDaniel getting comfortable as Southern's new starting quarterback
BATON ROUGE - After a good performance against Mississippi Valley State, Bubba McDaniel is Southern's starting quarterback. The red-shirt junior runs the Jaguars offense differently...
LSU-Florida gets early kickoff in Tiger Stadium
BATON ROUGE - Fans will have to show...
Saints give up a 11-point 4th quarter lead; fall to Giants 27-21
NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Saints fall...
Investigations
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Community
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series of unprecedented natural disasters, the U.S. faces a hunger crisis during a time of intense challenges. September...
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East...
