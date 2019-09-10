Home
Leaky meter fixed months after leak started
BATON ROUGE - A water meter that's been leaking for months is finally getting some attention after a call to 2 On Your Side. Huy...
Dead tree debate taking too long, could have saved homeowner money
BATON ROUGE - A dead tree is a...
Residents say trash collection days continue to be skipped
BATON ROUGE - The calls and complaints about...
News
Texas executes inmate for 2010 killing of woman
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) - A Texas death row inmate has been executed for fatally shooting a 61-year-old grandmother at her North Texas home nearly a decade...
Local firefighters aid rescue aboard capsized cargo ship
JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. - It's a scene some...
Company says it will provide benefits, partial pay for furloughed workers while St. James facilities sit idle
UPDATE: Mosaic says it plans to pay affected...
Spotty showers; Watching possible disturbance
THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: Upper level high pressure will allow for a slightly drier day than yesterday, but spotty showers and storms will still...
Heightened Rain Chances Through the Week
THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: A ridge...
Rain Chances Return Monday
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: Partly...
Sports
Saints stun the Texans on a game-winning field goal, 30-28
NEW ORLEANS- The Saints kicked off their season against the Houston Texans Monday night trying to end a 5-game losing streak in season openers. Houston...
It's game day!
BATON ROUGE - The Tigers have arrived in...
Tigers stay at #6, Texas climbs to #9 ahead of match-up in Austin
BATON ROUGE - There was little shake-up at...
Investigations
Health
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for September 10, 2019.
Monday's health report
2 Your Health segment for Monday, Sept. 9,...
Friday's Health Report
Health report for Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.
Community
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
