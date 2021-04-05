Home
Sewage line not tied into correct spot costs homeowner thousands
DENHAM SPRINGS - A sewage situation has been solved, but the bubbling mess left a man with nowhere else to turn except 2 On Your Side....
After months of issues with used car dealer, man gets new ride following call to 2 On Your Side
BATON ROUGE - Ever hear the phrase "if...
Officials concerned over long-term effects of virtual learning
BATON ROUGE - There are about 11,000 students...
Dump truck crashes onto car, causing minor injuries
BATON ROUGE - A full dump truck crashed onto a car Monday afternoon, trapping it under layers of debris. The incident occurred at the intersection...
Local candy company ready for a sweeter 2021
PONCHATOULA - Elmer Chocolate is ready to hire...
Speed dating goes virtual in COVID-altered life
BATON ROUGE - The pandemic put the brakes...
Weather
After pleasant weekend, daily rain coverage to increase
A quiet and pleasant feeling weekend will be left behind as showers and thunderstorms come back into the forecast. You will notice a more humid air...
Low humidity will last one more day, Rain returns
The low humidity will last one more day…...
Warming up, rain returns Tuesday
Tonight and Tomorrow: Tonight, skies will remain...
Sports
Jaden Hill sidelined for remainder of season with torn UCL
BATON ROUGE – LSU junior pitcher Jaden Hill will be sidelined for the remainder of the 2021 season due to a tear in the ulnar collateral...
LSU gymnastics clinches spot in NCAA Championships for 31st time in school history
SALT LAKE CITY– LSU fought from its first...
Southern blasts Jackson State and Deion Sanders 34-14
After leading by just 10 at the half,...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, April 2, 2021.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Community
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East Baton Rouge Parish soar to unprecedented rates, officials and community leaders are teaming up to unearth the root...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
About Us
Contests
After pleasant weekend, daily rain coverage to increase
