Louisiana insurance moratorium to expire mid-May
BATON ROUGE - Thousands of Louisiana citizens have filed for unemployment due to the coronavirus. To address the statewide public health emergency, several emergency rules have...
Customers of tax preparation businesses say stimulus money deposited in wrong bank account
BATON ROUGE - Millions of stimulus checks were...
Food distributed in Baker for hundreds of residents in need
BAKER - The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank...
ExxonMobil to begin producing, donating medical-grade hand sanitizer to relief efforts
IRVING, TEXAS - On Friday, ExxonMobil announced that it has redesigned it's manufacturing facilities in Louisiana to produce medical-grade hand sanitizer that will be donated to...
EBR Parish coroner confirms eleven more coronavirus-related deaths Friday
BATON ROUGE - On Friday morning, EBR Parish...
Raising Cane's supporting local restaurants with $50,000 toward 'Keep BR Serving' initiative
BATON ROUGE - Raising Cane's has purchased $50,000...
A beautiful friday ahead
THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: A beautiful day in store, as ample sunshine will be the case throughout the day. Temperatures will break into the...
Storms move through Thursday, pleasant weekend expected
Once showers and strong thunderstorms push east, a...
Another round of strong storms ahead of a quiet stretch
Another frontal system is set to move across...
Jace Prescott, former La football player and brother of Dallas Cowboys QB, passes away at 31
The Dallas Cowboys announced that Jace Prescott, the older brother of the team's quarterback Dak Prescott, died Thursday. "We are so saddened that Dak has...
Burrow to join exclusive NFL company if LSU QB is top pick
Joe Burrow has a chance to join some...
Joe Burrow's family prepares for the NFL Draft at home in Athens, Ohio
BATON ROUGE - As the NFL Draft approaches...
Investigations
Health
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, April 23, 2020.
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Videos
Community
Tickets on sale for 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway; Information here
BATON ROUGE – Tickets are on sale for chances to win the the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home. The Dream Home is valued at $725,000....
Better than Ezra star partners with Raising Cane's for charitable virtual concert
BATON ROUGE - Raising Cane's is hoping to...
Local non-profit brings food to children in underserved parts of Ascension Parish
ASCENSION PARISH - Partnerships between a local non-profit...
