Woman reportedly fled parish after deadly shooting at Port Allen motel
PORT ALLEN - A woman fled West Baton Rouge Parish after she allegedly shot a man to death there early Friday morning, sources tell WBRZ. ...
Local bakeries ringing in carnival season with lots and lots of king cakes
BATON ROUGE - King's Day rings the start...
Chase in Livingston Parish Thursday night allegedly stemmed from Walmart theft; driver on the run
DENHAM SPRINGS - Officials are searching for a...
Friday AM Forecast: A few showers will roll through this weekend
Showers will move in before the weekend is over. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Today & Tonight: You can expect more blue...
Thursday PM Forecast: next rain before the weekend is out
As the workweek ends and weekend begins, quiet...
Thursday AM Forecast: Clear skies last through the first half of the weekend
Clear skies will last for the rest of...
Sports
No. 7 LSU women's basketball team ties program record with 15-0, beats Texas A&M 74-34
BATON ROUGE - The No. 7 LSU women's basketball team dominated again, this team beating an underdog Texas A&M team 74-34. LSU struggled offensively in...
New Orleans Saints and Pelicans provide AEDs to local recreational facilities
NEW ORLEANS - Today, the New Orleans Saints...
Survey seeks input on prospective pro hockey team
BATON ROUGE - The group behind an effort...
Investigations
Health
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Community
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
