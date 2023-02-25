Home
Woman killed when car slammed into her vehicle after she parked in roadway of I-12 in Livingston Parish
LIVINGSTON - A woman was killed Friday night after a car rear-ended her vehicle that was parked in the roadway of I-12. According to State...
Lakeshore Lions Club BR invites children with special needs, parents to learn more about camp opportunity
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Lions Club works...
Livingston Parish passes resolution seeking content restrictions for children at libraries
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Library censorship in Louisiana is...
Saturday AM Forecast: Another day of record breaking heat possible
The heat is ON for this weekends forecast. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Today & Tonight: Heading into the weekend with two...
Friday PM Forecast: fog, record warmth into the weekend
For second straight day, a new record high...
Friday AM Forecast: Warm weekend ahead
Potentially record breaking heat will last through the...
Sports
Liam Dunn throws first pitch at Brusly game, honoring memory of sister and her friend killed in deadly police chase
BRUSLY - Liam Dunn , who was critically injured in a deadly police chase two months ago, threw the first pitch at Brusly High's baseball game...
No. 8 LSU gym gets first road win of the season beating Alabama 197.975-197.925
BATON ROUGE - The LSU gym team gets...
HBCU Legacy Bowl set to highlight 7 Southern University players on national TV
NEW ORLEANS - The 2023 HBCU Legacy Bowl...
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
