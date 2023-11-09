Home
News
Two children taken to hospital in critical condition after reported near drowning
BATON ROUGE - Two children were taken to the hospital in critical condition after a reported near drowning in Southfork Avenue Thursday evening. Paramedics were...
Livingston Parish Council passes ordinance that bans camping on public property Thursday
UPDATE: Livingston Parish passed the ordinance to ban...
Police searching for driver who fled after being stopped with stolen vehicle
BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for a...
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Thursday PM Forecast: rain chances return to the Gulf Coast
A cold front will move into the area overnight and into Friday. This will mark the beginning of a significant pattern change—much cooler, cloudier and wetter....
Thursday AM Forecast: Low beam headlights this morning could be swapped for windshield wipers tomorrow
DENSE FOG ADVISORY: is...
Wednesday PM Forecast: one more night of fog, increasing potential for some rain
DENSE FOG ADVISORY: is in effect from 1...
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Zydeco jersey auction begins taking bids Thursday night
BATON ROUGE - As the team's "Military Appreciation Night" winds down, an auction featuring Thursday's Baton Rouge Zydeco jerseys will just be getting started. Bidding...
Tigers face neighbors as SEC sets permanent opponents for baseball season
BIRMINGHAM - The Southeastern Conference announced the two...
Fans' Choice Player of the Week: Blair Rousseau
BATON ROUGE - Catholic High secured the district...
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Fans Choice 2023
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
2 On Your Side
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Survivor Stories: Community volunteer shares her story of brain surgery and breast cancer
In 2021, Diane Tate was on stage getting ready to announce the next installment of the Baton Rouge Symphony's "Great Performer Series." Just days earlier, she...
Survivor Stories: Baton Rouge woman battles breast cancer with confidence
BATON ROUGE - Shaun Ward is a survivor....
Survivor Series: Local woman uses her experience to comfort those battling breast cancer
BATON ROUGE - A llyson Bonner is a...
Pat's Coats for Kids
Business Directory
Click 2 The Pros
Love225
Brighten Up Baton Rouge
The Pledge of Allegiance
73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Thursday PM Forecast: rain chances return to the Gulf Coast
