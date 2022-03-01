Home
2 On Your Side
News
Burglar reportedly stole guns, ran over person who tried to stop him
BATON ROUGE - A man was reportedly caught in the act while stealing guns from a Baton Rouge home and then used a stolen vehicle to...
Russia pummels Ukraine's No. 2 city as convoy nears Kyiv
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian strikes pounded the...
La. sheriff's deputy trampled while trying to corral escaped bull
SHREVEPORT - A sheriff's deputy wound up in...
Additional Links
Hurricane Ida resources
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Mardi Gras AM Forecast: Chilly in the morning, Warm and sunny afternoon
Happy Mardi Gras! Beautiful sunshine is on the way for this afternoon. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Today & Tonight: You can...
Monday PM Forecast: layers needed for outdoor Mardi Gras plans
Quiet weather is in store for the week...
Monday AM Forecast: Clear skies and a warm up coming for Mardi Gras
Cool but clear conditions in store for Lundi...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
LSU Women's Basketball knocking on door of top-5 ranking
BATON ROUGE - Fresh off the biggest turnaround in program history, the LSU Women's Basketball program finished the regular season ranked sixth in the latest Associated...
REPORT: LSU's Derek Stingley to skip workouts at NFL Combine
LSU cornerback Derek Stingley will skip workout sessions...
Saints will travel to London in 2022
NEW ORLEANS - The Saints will play one...
Additional Links
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Additional Links
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
Additional Links
3 on 3 on 2 Basketball
Pat's Coats for Kids
Sylvia's Toys Christmas
Stuff the Bus
Calendar
Clay Young
Click 2 The Pros
Stop bullying
Crawfish Price Index
Fill A Prescription
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Mardi Gras Giveaway
Search
Home
2 On Your Side
News
Hurricane Ida resources
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
3 on 3 on 2 Basketball
Pat's Coats for Kids
Sylvia's Toys Christmas
Stuff the Bus
Calendar
Clay Young
Click 2 The Pros
Stop bullying
Crawfish Price Index
Fill A Prescription
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Mardi Gras Giveaway
Search
SEARCH
64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Mardi Gras AM Forecast: Chilly in the morning, Warm and sunny afternoon
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days