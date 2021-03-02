Home
Weather pushing back highway 42 completion date
PRAIRIEVILLE - There's a bit of a weather delay for a project that's been in the works for years. The Hwy 42 construction project in...
Surprising tax notice for man with missing unemployment benefits
BATON ROUGE - For 18 weeks last year,...
Oversight board wants independent investigation into Entergy's new meters, surging power bills
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's Public Service Commission is...
LSU clinches double bye in SEC Tournament with 83-68 win over Vanderbilt
BATON ROUGE- Cam Thomas lead the way led the way with 23 points and 10 rebounds as the LSU basketball team beat Vanderbilt 83-68 on Tuesday....
Fauci presents his personal virus model to Smithsonian
WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the face...
Johnson and Johnson's single-shot vaccine reaches Louisiana
BATON ROUGE - The race to the COVID-19...
Exiting rain ends stretch of well above average temperatures
On this second day of climatological spring, the average high temperature for the date is now at 70 degrees. Tuesday was not even close to that...
Rainy Tuesday, Much drier for Wednesday
Grab the rain gear! THE FORECAST ...
Wet weather to welcome your Tuesday
A cold front has settled near the central...
LSU clinches double bye in SEC Tournament with 83-68 win over Vanderbilt
BATON ROUGE- Cam Thomas lead the way led the way with 23 points and 10 rebounds as the LSU basketball team beat Vanderbilt 83-68 on Tuesday....
LSU makes quick work of Southern Miss in 11-3 run rule victory
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Softball team defeated...
LSU planning to expand Alex Box Stadium attendance to 50 percent, pending approval
BATON ROUGE - LSU's athletic department plans to...
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Friday,...
Community
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East Baton Rouge Parish soar to unprecedented rates, officials and community leaders are teaming up to unearth the root...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
