Deputies arrest third man tied to deadly shooting in Ascension
DONALDSONVILLE - Three people, including a teenager, were arrested on suspicion of killing a man in Ascension Parish two weeks ago. A sheriff's office spokesperson...
Sheriff admits department 'dropped the ball' after Nakamoto report on startling rape case; investigation turned over to DA's office
HAMMOND - A sheriff is admitting his office...
Lightning strikes electrical equipment near Corporate Boulevard, leaving thousands without power
BATON ROUGE - Outages resulting from thunderstorms that...
Thursday PM Forecast: forecast focus on big heat next week
One three letter words describes the focal point of the entire 7-Day Forecast… hot. Beyond Saturday, there is little chance for any showers or thunderstorms. A...
Drought Monitor: Severe drought persists over Baton Rouge
The Baton Rouge area is no longer under...
Thursday AM Forecast: Heat Advisory and a few showers coming in later today
A Heat Advisory has been issued for the...
Sports
Feels Like '02: Paul Mainieri reminisces about leading Notre Dame to last College World Series
Notre Dame baseball continues its magical out in Omaha on Friday, the first appearance at the College World Series since 2002. Twenty years ago, former LSU...
Saints safety Chauncey Gardner Johnson believes defense should get some more respect
NEW ORLEANS - Normally, when a team loses...
Kansas baseball tabs former LSU assistant Dan Fitzgerald as next head coach
After one season in Baton Rouge, LSU assistant...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report from Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report from Wednesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report from Monday,...
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
