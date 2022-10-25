Home
Russian court rejects Griner appeal against 9-year sentence
MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian court on Tuesday upheld the nine-year prison sentence handed to American basketball star Brittney Griner for drug possession, rejecting her appeal....
Two injured after reported shooting Prairieville Tuesday morning
PRAIRIEVILLE - Officials are investigating a reported shooting...
Adidas ends partnership with Ye over antisemitic remarks
LONDON (AP) — Adidas has ended its partnership...
Tuesday AM Forecast: Morning storms will be followed by afternoon sun
Look out for a few showers on your morning commute. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Today & Tonight: A line of showers...
Monday PM Forecast: Cold front moving in with a chance for strong storms
Threat for severe weather tomorrow morning, stay connected...
Monday AM Forecast: Strong storms possible along a cold front early Tuesday
Showers and storms along the cold front could...
Sports
LSU Tigers dominate SEC weekly awards
After a convincing win over top 10-ranked Ole Miss on Saturday, a trio of LSU Tiger football players earned Southeastern Conference Player of the Week honors...
LSU-Alabama game to kick off at night in Tiger Stadium
BATON ROUGE - Coming off a big win...
Williamson, Ingram injured in Pelicans' first loss
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Injuries to Pelicans stars...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
