Home
On Your Side
Unemployment situation becomes dire for some; 2 On Your Side hears from dozens
BATON ROUGE - The unemployment situation in Louisiana is getting dire for some. Thursday, 2 On Your Side heard from nearly 100 people who have been...
Complaints fill On Your Side inbox as unemployment office hires more people to return calls
BATON ROUGE - For the last few months,...
Client upset over contractor taking nearly 2 years to finish job
CENTREVILLE, Ms. - A Baton Rouge contractor is...
News
Baker gets 150 doses of COVID-19 vaccine; already in need of second batch
BAKER - The COVID-19 makes its way to Baker, though it is a community with many elderly residents and not enough doses to go around. ...
Sito Narcisse chosen as new EBR Schools superintendent
BATON ROUGE - Sito Narcisse was chosen as...
La. Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stock rainbow trout statewide as water temps are just right
BATON ROUGE- It is a special time for...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Behind next cold front, NWS says conditions prime for fires
Fronts will pass through the area Thursday night and Sunday night, but showers are unlikely. Better rain chances are expected to hold off until the middle...
2020 In Review: Warm & Wet
2020 did not break any climate records here...
Near 70 degrees today, Back in the 50s tomorrow
Today is the warmest day in the forecast....
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Southern Pre-Season Favorite in SWAC West
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The Southwestern Athletic Conference announced its preseason football poll during the Cricket Wireless SWAC Football Virtual Media Day on Thursday with the Alcorn State...
LSU hoops runs away from Arkansas, 92-76
The LSU Tiger basketball team missed their first...
WATCH: Coach O introduces latest additions to LSU coaching staff
The LSU Tiger football team is looking toward...
Additional Links
Fans' Choice 2020
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.
What should I know about COVID-19 vaccines if Im pregnant?
What should I know about COVID-19 vaccines if...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Jan....
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered across Louisiana in a process that, not without hurdles in its organizational structure, is gradually becoming more streamlined....
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
Law enforcement holds holiday toy drive for Baton Rouge families amid pandemic
BATON ROUGE - Local law enforcement officers want...
Additional Links
Pat's Coats for Kids
Cancer Survivor Stories
Click 2 The Pros
Share the Christmas Joy
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Calendar
Mr Food
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Under the Tree Giveaway
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Fans' Choice 2020
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Pat's Coats for Kids
Cancer Survivor Stories
Click 2 The Pros
Share the Christmas Joy
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Calendar
Mr Food
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Under the Tree Giveaway
Search
SEARCH
60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Behind next cold front, NWS says conditions prime for fires
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days