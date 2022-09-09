Home
2 On Your Side
News
Roads around LSU will be exit only for Saturday night's game vs. Southern
BATON ROUGE - The LSU-Southern game is sold out! Officials expect more than 200,000 people to be on campus Saturday evening, and that means one thing:...
Police: 6 adults, 2 juveniles arrested after shootout near downtown Hammond overnight
HAMMOND - Eight people, including two juveniles, were...
Let the band play 'Neck'? Southern band director teases plans for game day at LSU
BATON ROUGE - Though all eyes will be...
Additional Links
Hurricane Ida resources
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Friday PM Forecast: scattered showers start to back down by end of weekend
Once again, showers and thunderstorms will be hit and miss on Saturday afternoon. Sunday and beyond, the area can expect a gradual decrease in daily precipitation....
Friday AM Forecast: Tracking some Saturday showers
Happy Friday! We are gearing up for the...
Thursday PM Forecast: stalled low pressure system, stale weather pattern
A stubborn low pressure system swirling overhead will...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
LHSAA restructures playoff look
The LHSAA tried to clean up the playoff picture for high school football when it restructured teams and divisions on Friday afternoon. The new playoff...
New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons preview
ATLANTA - The Black and Gold are getting...
Channel 2's Best Bet$: NFL Week 1; CFB Week 2
BATON ROUGE - It's the start of the...
Additional Links
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Fans Choice 2022
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Additional Links
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Additional Links
Brandi's Book Drive
Dog Days of Summer
Click 2 The Pros
Stop bullying
Mr Food
Stuff The Bus
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Pat's Coats for Kids
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Fans' Choice 2022
Tailgate Giveaway
Search
Home
2 On Your Side
News
Hurricane Ida resources
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Fans Choice 2022
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Brandi's Book Drive
Dog Days of Summer
Click 2 The Pros
Stop bullying
Mr Food
Stuff The Bus
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Pat's Coats for Kids
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Fans' Choice 2022
Tailgate Giveaway
Search
SEARCH
73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Friday PM Forecast: scattered showers start to back down by end of weekend
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days