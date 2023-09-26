Home
News
Lawsuit claims EBR Schools teacher sexually assaulted middle school student in 1985
BATON ROUGE - A former student at Southeast Middle School has filed a federal lawsuit claiming a teacher there sexually assaulted him in 1985 and that...
'I'd go to jail' - EBRSO deputy fired, arrested for indecent behavior and pornography involving juveniles
BATON ROUGE - An East Baton Rouge Parish...
Deadline pushed back for environmental studies at new Mississippi River Bridge proposed sites
IBERVILLE PARISH - The Department of Transportation and...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Tuesday PM Forecast: Dry air flushes out our storm chances
Many had to dodge storms for another afternoon on Tuesday. This time, the metro area was a little luckier in terms of rainfall. However, our luck...
Ways to help your drought stricken grass and gardens
The drought we have seen in Louisiana over...
Tuesday AM Forecast: A muggy morning followed by isolated storms this afternoon
Unlike yesterday, your morning commute will be dry...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Sean Payton's Broncos fall apart in 'embarassing' 70-20 loss at Miami
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton called Sunday’s 70-20 loss to the Miami Dolphins embarrassing — something that will be tough to...
LSU QB Jayden Daniels earns SEC Offensive Player of the Week honors
BATON ROUGE - LSU's Jayden Daniels earned SEC...
LSU Tigers drop one spot in latest AP Top 25 poll
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers drop one...
Additional Links
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Fans Choice 2023
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
2 On Your Side
Traffic
Additional Links
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Pennington Biomedical, Tulane receive $1.3 million dollar grant from NIH
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Clinical & Translational...
Additional Links
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Pennington Biomedical, Tulane receive $1.3 million dollar grant from NIH
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Clinical & Translational Science Center has been awarded a $1.3 million grant to support the efforts of in-state healthcare institutions to...
Woman's Hospital to open the state's first in-patient mental health unit dedicated to pregnant and postpartum patients
BATON ROUGE - A perinatal mental health unit...
Forbes Best Credit Unions in America honors Neighbors Federal Credit Union for the state of Louisiana
Neighbors Federal Credit Union received recognition from Forbes...
Additional Links
2 The Pantry
Business Directory
Dog Days of Summer
Click 2 The Pros
Love225
Pat's Coats for Kids
Brighten Up Baton Rouge
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Fans' Choice 2023
Search
Home
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Fans Choice 2023
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
2 On Your Side
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
2 The Pantry
Business Directory
Dog Days of Summer
Click 2 The Pros
Love225
Pat's Coats for Kids
Brighten Up Baton Rouge
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Fans' Choice 2023
Search
SEARCH
79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Tuesday PM Forecast: Dry air flushes out our storm chances
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days