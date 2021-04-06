Home
Large DEMCO bill received at uninhabited house, property owner shocked
BAKER - A man has sticker shock after receiving a large electric bill in the mail. The homeowner is puzzled since he hasn't lived in the...
Sewage line not tied into correct spot costs homeowner thousands
DENHAM SPRINGS - A sewage situation has been...
After months of issues with used car dealer, man gets new ride following call to 2 On Your Side
BATON ROUGE - Ever hear the phrase "if...
News
Pedestrian killed in crash on LA 22
PONCHATULA, La. - A man is dead after he was hit by a car while walking along Highway 22 in Tangipahoa Parish. Scott R. Gagnon,...
Proposal to split up BREC Park system in Baton Rouge to be considered in legislative session
Enjoying the outdoors and getting a little exercise...
Southern University investigating widespread hazing allegations, including 'being tortured'
Southern University is investigating several on-campus hazing allegations...
Weather
A few inches of rain expected over the next several days
A few periods of rain and thunderstorms are in the forecast through the first half of the weekend. Do not expect any major temperature changes with...
Safe Place Selfie Day 2021
This year, Safe Place Selfie Day is happening...
April showers start this afternoon
Keep your umbrella close by all week! ...
Sports
Jaden Hill sidelined for remainder of season with torn UCL
BATON ROUGE – LSU junior pitcher Jaden Hill will be sidelined for the remainder of the 2021 season due to a tear in the ulnar collateral...
LSU gymnastics clinches spot in NCAA Championships for 31st time in school history
SALT LAKE CITY– LSU fought from its first...
Southern blasts Jackson State and Deion Sanders 34-14
After leading by just 10 at the half,...
Investigations
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, April 2, 2021.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Community
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East Baton Rouge Parish soar to unprecedented rates, officials and community leaders are teaming up to unearth the root...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
