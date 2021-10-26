Home
As homicides spike, demand for victims' assistance grows
BATON ROUGE - Stacks of manila file folders cover Jane Wood's office. Each folder represents a victim of a violent crime. In her seven years as...
Lane widening at I-10/I-12 split and College Drive starting Monday, expected to be completed in 2022
BATON ROUGE - DOTD officials announced plans to...
Saints survive sloppy game to beat Seattle 13-10
The New Orleans Saints survived a wet, sloppy...
Monday PM Forecast: midweek front to bring storms, cooler temps
Warm conditions will continue until a strong cold front barrels through around midweek. A few severe thunderstorms are possible along that front. Next 24 Hours:...
Monday AM Forecast: Severe storms will be possible along Wednesday's cold front
Severe weather will be possible along a cold...
A Warm Monday Threatens Record High Temps, Big Changes Coming Mid Week
Tonight: Expect areas of patchy fog tonight, but...
Saints survive sloppy game to beat Seattle 13-10
The New Orleans Saints survived a wet, sloppy West Coast swing to defeat the Seattle Seahawks 13-10 for Monday Night football to improve to 4-2 on...
Final: Southern loses to Prairie View 48-21 during Homecoming week
BATON ROUGE - It was homecoming week at...
Channel 2s Best Bet$ week 7: NFL
Another week, and another opportunity to hit our...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Monday, Oct. 25, 2021.
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series of unprecedented natural disasters, the U.S. faces a hunger crisis during a time of intense challenges. September...
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East...
