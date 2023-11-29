Home
News
Henry Kissinger, secretary of state under Presidents Nixon and Ford, dies at 100
Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, the diplomat with the thick glasses and gravelly voice who dominated foreign policy as the United States extricated itself from...
EBT card users warned to change PIN after skimming devices discovered
BATON ROUGE - Thieves have been skimming data...
St. Amant firefighters looking for light that fell off firetruck
ST. AMANT - Firefighters in St. Amant are...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Wednesday PM Forecast: rainmaker on the way
A round of rain and thunderstorms will overspread the Gulf Coast later Thursday. The culprit storm system will cause unsettled weather to stick around into the...
Wednesday AM Forecast: Last morning of cold temperatures before warmer and wetter weather moves in
After a near freezing start to the day...
Tuesday PM Forecast: Freeze Warning issued along and north of the interstate on Tuesday night
Cool and dry weather will remain in place...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Mulkey: Angel Reese back with the team
BATON ROUGE - Angel Reese will return to the LSU women's basketball team after a four-game absence, head coach Kim Mulkey said on Wednesday. Reese...
Daniels a finalist for top quarterback honor
BATON ROUGE - LSU's Jayden Daniels is one...
Reports: Grambling State fires head coach Jackson
GRAMBLING - Grambling State University is parting ways...
Additional Links
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Fans Choice 2023
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
2 On Your Side
Traffic
Additional Links
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Southeast Community Health Systems' Women's Clinic
BATON ROUGE - Stay healthy this holiday season...
Additional Links
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Southeast Community Health Systems' Women's Clinic
BATON ROUGE - Stay healthy this holiday season at Southeast Community Health Systems’ Women’s Clinic’s vaccination and screening event. Participants can earn up to $150...
Baton Rouge General lights up the holidays starting Saturday
BATON ROUGE - A local tradition is set...
Survivor Stories: Community volunteer shares her story of brain surgery and breast cancer
In 2021, Diane Tate was on stage getting...
Additional Links
Pat's Coats for Kids
Business Directory
Click 2 The Pros
Love225
Share the Christmas Joy
Brighten Up Baton Rouge
Sylvia's Toys for Christmas
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Under the Tree Giveaway
Fans' Choice 2023
Search
Home
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Fans Choice 2023
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
2 On Your Side
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Pat's Coats for Kids
Business Directory
Click 2 The Pros
Love225
Share the Christmas Joy
Brighten Up Baton Rouge
Sylvia's Toys for Christmas
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Under the Tree Giveaway
Fans' Choice 2023
Search
SEARCH
48°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Wednesday PM Forecast: rainmaker on the way
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days