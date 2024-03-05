Home
Veteran looking for help resolving roofing troubles
BATON ROUGE - A woman's house has holes in it and after getting no where with the company that installed it, a couple of her friends...
St. John Parish Sheriff's Office still searching for man reported missing following August car crash
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH — The St....
Former Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's deputy appointed as New Roads Police chief
NEW ROADS - A former Pointe Coupee Parish...
Tuesday PM Forecast: Brief pause in rainfall, next system arrives Friday
Drier conditions take over for a couple of days, along with warmer temperatures. The pause in rainfall will come to an end by late week ahead...
Tuesday AM Forecast: Scattered storms today, Another system arrives on Friday
Scattered storms will be around early today with...
Monday PM Forecast: radar to remain busy; several shots at rain this week
An active weather pattern will continue for the...
Sports
Southern men's and women's basketball win on senior night
BATON ROUGE - Both Southern basketball squads picked up wins on senior night Monday. The men cruised past Florida A&M, 58-44. Dre'Shawn Allen led the...
LSU guard Jalen Cook suspended from men's basketball team
BATON ROUGE - LSU men's basketball coach Matt...
LSU finishes Houston trip with win against Texas State
HOUSTON -The LSU baseball team will have some...
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for March 5, 2024.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Community
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
