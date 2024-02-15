Home
2une In's Mia Monet celebrates national championship win with Dutchtown Griffins cheer team
DUTCHTOWN - The Dutchtown Griffins cheer team brought home a national championship, and 2une In's Mia Monet was at the school Thursday morning to celebrate with...
East Feliciana deputy arrested for indecent behavior with juveniles after sting operation
CLINTON - An East Feliciana Parish deputy was...
Detectives attempting to identify accused suspects after killing near Plank Road and Harding
BATON ROUGE - Detectives are attempting to identify...
Thursday AM Forecast: Mostly cloudy today with showers arriving tomorrow
While Thursday will be the warmest day of the week, the Storm Station is continuing to track rain and cold temperatures that could impact your weekend...
Wednesday PM Forecast: warming, increasing clouds ahead of next rainmaker
Clouds thicken on Thursday ahead of our next...
Wednesday AM Forecast: A beautiful day for any Valentine's plans
Love and sunshine are in the air this...
Sports
LSU men's basketball sees comeback bid fall short at Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fl. - LSU's Jordan Wright had two good looks to tie the game at the buzzer, but the shots didn't fall. The LSU men's...
Saints hire new offensive coordinator in 49ers' Klint Kubiak
The Saints and 49ers have reached a deal...
Patrick Mahomes rallies the Chiefs to second straight Super Bowl title, 25-22 over 49ers in overtime
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce...
Health
BRG Survivor Series: Local resident shares story a decade after his battle with heart disease
BATON ROUGE - Patton Brantley was on his way to celebrate his brother’s birthday when disaster struck. “I was ironing a shirt to get ready...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for Dudley DeBosier’s Leadership Academy. Each year hundreds of nonprofits from around the state gather at the Crowne...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
Pennington biomedical researcher selected for prestigious Resident Research Award
BATON ROUGE - Dr. Florina Corpodean was named...
67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Thursday AM Forecast: Mostly cloudy today with showers arriving tomorrow
