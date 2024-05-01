Home
Advocates against domestic violence pleading to lawmakers for more money to help support victims
BATON ROUGE - Wednesday at the Capitol, the Louisiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence spoke to lawmakers in hopes legislators would include money in the state's budget...
NAACP, others file notice of appeal in battle over Louisiana Congressional maps
BATON ROUGE — A handful of intervenors in...
Kitten finds new home after Kenner firefighter saves baby animal from storm drain
KENNER - A kitten has found a new...
Weather
Wednesday PM Forecast: Highs scale back temporarily as rain chances rise
After reaching 90° for the first time this year , temperatures will scale back as a few disturbances swing through. This will only be temporary -...
Capital City reaches 90 for first time unofficially kicking off summer heat
On Wednesday at approximately 2pm, Baton Rouge Metropolitan...
Wednesday AM Forecast: Kicking off May with summer conditions, Isolated storms to end the week
The first day of May could...
Sports
LSU Men's Basketball signs Richmond transfer Dji Bailey
BATON ROUGE - Matt McMahon and the LSU Men's Basketball team have added a new face to the roster for the 2024-2025 season. Dji Bailey...
LSU baseball erupts for 13 runs in fourth inning, dominating Grambling 26-2
BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team didn't...
'Let's run it back:' Haleigh Bryant to stay at LSU for year 5 of gymnastics
BATON ROUGE - It's been five to seven...
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, May 1, 2024.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
Wednesday PM Forecast: Highs scale back temporarily as rain chances rise
