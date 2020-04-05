Home
Online workouts popular during social distancing
BATON ROUGE/PRAIRIEVILLE - While everyone is safe at home during the coronavirus crisis, many are looking for things to do. That includes staying active and holding...
Unemployment benefits expanded to more people
BATON ROUGE - More people are now eligible...
Busted in wake of 2016 flood, contractor turns to virus business for 'second chance' venture
BATON ROUGE – Notorious flood contractor Matthew Morris...
Lake Urgent Care/Lake After Hours will now offer new rapid COVID-19 tests
BATON ROUGE - Lake Urgent Care/Lake After Hours is set to offer rapid COVID-19 tests. The clinic has been selected as one of the first...
Central church members celebrate Palm Sunday with parade
CENTRAL - Reverend Pattye Hewitt, the Pastor at...
Former longtime UL Lafayette President Dr. Ray P. Authement dies at 91
LAFAYETTE - The longest-serving public university president in...
Weather
Warming through the beginning of the week
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: Mostly clear skies initially, but clouds will be slowly increasing late tonight. Temperatures will be dropping into the 60s around...
Moisture set to linger
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: Cloudy...
Active week of ISS passing overhead
The International Space Station (ISS), the largest human-made...
Sports
Saints star, Cam Jordan, expects Drew Brees to stick around for at least two more seasons
Earlier this week, New Orleans Saints head Coach Sean Payton seemed to imply that quarterback Drew Brees was in his final season with the team ....
Will Wade tapes released, school makes statement following HBO report
BATON ROUGE - A day after the HBO...
WATCH: Former LSU linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson works out ahead of NFL Draft
With the NFL draft on the horizon, former...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Friday, March 27, 2020.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Wednesday,...
Community
Dream Home giveaway coming later in 2020; Ticket information here
BATON ROUGE – Tickets are on sale for chances to win the the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home. The Dream Home is valued at $725,000....
New Iberia festival rescheduled to August
NEW IBERIA - Due to the COVID-19 outbreak,...
Select EBR Head Start Centers to distribute breakfast/lunch to families
BATON ROUGE - As schools throughout EBR Parish...
