Storm debris collection starts Monday in EBR
BATON ROUGE - People in East Baton Rouge Parish are getting impatient over storm debris from Hurricane Delta. The city-parish starts debris pick-up next week, but...
Local mail dilemma could have solution; neighbors meet with postmaster
DENHAM SPRINGS - A neighborhood at odds with...
Home finally elevated in Gonzales after repeat flooding
GONZALES - Before Hurricane Delta made landfall Friday,...
'Running with it': Spanish Town Mardi Gras moving forward with plans for parade, ball
BATON ROUGE - Spanish Town Mardi Gras board President Robert King's year revolves around everything pink. This most uncertain of years has not changed that. ...
Alleged arsonist accused of starting dumpster fire in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Authorities have arrested a man...
Saints had 'productive' meeting with New Orleans mayor Monday
NEW ORLEANS - Team officials say the New...
Where did fall go? Apparently to the north
There won’t be much excitement in the 7-Day Forecast. There also won’t be much change in temperatures, meaning it will feel more like late summer than...
Calm weather at home, TS Epsilon forms in the Atlantic
**NEW** Scroll down for 10am tropics update. ...
Temperatures staying above average this week
Tonight: A few passing clouds, otherwise a calm...
LSU's Myles Brennan 'questionable' to play this weekend due to injury
BATON ROUGE - Myles Brennan may not play for LSU this weekend as the quarterback continues to recover from an injury. During his weekly press...
LSU rowing and the city of New Roads hosting national rowing competition
The city of New Roads hosted the Head...
SEC adjusts kick times for upcoming games, Tigers slide game time back
The SEC is adjusting games in the coming...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
CareSouth Baton Rouge distributes fresh fruit, veggies in honor of National Health Center Week
BATON ROUGE- CareSouth Medical and Dental is hosting a fresh fruit and vegetables drive-thru giveaway at its clinic in Baton Rouge on Friday, August 14 as...
Mayor Broome kicks off first MOVEBR construction project
BATON ROUGE – The MOVEBR program, a series...
Find out who won the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway
BATON ROUGE – Winners for the 2020 St....
Latest Weather Blog
Where did fall go? Apparently to the north
