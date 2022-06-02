Home
Neighbors shocked by "quiet" couple's arrest in infant death
BATON ROUGE - In a Facebook post, John and Analise Noehl said goodbye to their eight-week-old boy Dominik at Children's Hospital in New Orleans. The...
LA senator proposes amendment allowing teachers to be armed in the classroom
BATON ROUGE - One state lawmaker now wants...
House panel swiftly takes up gun bill after mass shootings
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is swiftly working...
Thursday PM Forecast: weak front to deliver scattered showers and storms
A few showers and thunderstorms will be around each day through the weekend, with some days slightly busier than others. In the tropics, the National Hurricane...
JUST IN: NHC begins advisories for Potential Tropical Cyclone One, impacts to Florida expected
The first Atlantic Basin tropical advisories of the...
Drought Monitor: Severe drought persists over Baton Rouge
The Baton Rouge area is no longer under...
LSU's Dylan Crews, Jacob Berry earn collegiate All-American honors
BATON ROUGE – Two LSU Tigers are getting All-American recognition. Sophomore centerfielder Dylan Crews was named Thursday to the Collegiate Baseball newspaper first team, and sophomore...
Southeastern baseball lands in Auburn Regional as a 4 seed
HAMMOND - The Southeastern baseball team heard their...
LSU Baseball heading to Hattiesburg Regional as No. 2 seed
The LSU baseball team will start NCAA postseason...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, June 2, 2022.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
