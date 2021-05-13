Home
Major sticker shock for electric customer faced with $5,000 bill
UPDATE: Entergy contacted Pope after the 2 On Your Side story aired and said it is correcting the billing error. The company told Pope it's looking...
EBR looking to expand Virtual Academy next school year
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish...
Audit reveals LWC doled out over $6M in unemployment benefits to numerous incarcerated, possibly ineligible individuals
BATON ROUGE - According to the office of...
Inventor of Post-it Notes adhesive dies at age 80
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The inventor of the adhesive used on one of 3M’s best-known products, the Post-it Note, has died, according to the company...
La. congressman says there may be hope for residents whose homes are out of federal compliance
BATON ROUGE - Nearly 3,000 homeowners across East...
Lockdown pet boom creates busy work days for veterinarians
BATON ROUGE – A COVID pet boom is...
Weekend weather will be perfect for outdoor plans
The weather conditions will be perfect for any outdoor weekend plans. Get outside while the dry time lasts. THE FORECAST Today & Tonight: For...
Cooler, drier air to slowly return as winds shift northeast
While the chance of showers is not completely...
Drying out by the end of Wednesday
The word of the day is clearing. The...
Sports
Saints release full 2021 schedule, includes 5 primetime games
NEW ORLEANS - The Saints have officially unveiled the schedule for the 17-game 2021 NFL season. Check out the full schedule below. our...
LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. will wear #7 jersey for Tigers in 2021
BATON ROUGE - LSU's two-time All-America cornerback Derek...
LSU baseball picks up 16-8 win in weather shortened game
The LSU Tiger (30-18) baseball team battled back...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, May 13, 2021.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Community
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East Baton Rouge Parish soar to unprecedented rates, officials and community leaders are teaming up to unearth the root...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
