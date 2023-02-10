Home
2 On Your Side
News
Krewe of Orion wants to make your Mardi Gras something out of your wildest dreams
BATON ROUGE - With carnival season well underway, three of the capital city's most well-known krewes will hit the streets of downtown this weekend. The...
Livingston Parish Council decides controversial drug can still be sold in the parish
LIVINGSTON PARISH - After talks of banning the...
Jurors see Lozada interrogation tape; prosecution expects to finish Friday
BATON ROUGE - Oscar Lozada said he and...
Hurricane Ida resources
Weather
Friday AM Forecast: A few showers before Saturday parades
A few light showers will be in and out on Saturday morning. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Today & Tonight: You may...
Thursday PM Forecast: next cold front to deliver chilly, dreary weather
Another cold front will move through the area...
Thursday AM Forecast: Dry skies today, but a few showers come back this weekend
A sneaky rainmaker will bring light rain over...
Sports
LSU women's basketball projected as No. 2 seed in midseason top 16 reveal
BATON ROUGE - The LSU women's basketball team is projected as a No. 2 seed during the NCAA Tournament selection committee’s first of two midseason top...
Madison Prep on the path to another state title with dynamic duo guards
BATON ROUGE - Madison Prep is trying to...
Justin Jefferson wins AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has won...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Community
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
About Us
55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
