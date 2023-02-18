Home
Southdowns parade kicks off Mardi Gras weekend in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - The Krewe of Southdowns kicked off the Mardi Gras weekend Friday night. The family-friendly parade has been rolling through Baton Rouge for the...
No. 1 LSU baseball wins season opener 10-0 over Western Michigan
BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team started...
Gov. Edwards says he wants $3,000 pay raise for teachers at Friday's budget proposal
BATON ROUGE - It's nothing new that Louisiana's...
Weather
Friday PM Forecast: layers and sunscreen for parades and baseball
Near freezing temperatures are expected overnight into Saturday. After a chilly start to the weekend, a gradual and significant warming trend will get underway. Tonight...
Friday AM Forecast: A breezy and cool start to the weekend
The chilly and breezy conditions will continue into...
Stream of weather info: Current weather alerts, information
Click HERE to watch WBRZ streaming live online...
Sports
No. 1 LSU baseball wins season opener 10-0 over Western Michigan
BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team started the season off with a 10-0 win over Western Michigan. Air Force transfer and ace Paul Skenes...
No. 18 LSU softball sweeps Friday double header, walks off Utah in bottom of 7th
BATON ROUGE - No. 18 LSU (7-0) swept...
LSU gymnastics upsets No. 2 Florida, 198.100 to 197.975
BATON ROUGE - LSU gym needed a perfect...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Community
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
