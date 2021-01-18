Home
Unemployment situation becomes dire for some; 2 On Your Side hears from dozens
BATON ROUGE - The unemployment situation in Louisiana is getting dire for some. Thursday, 2 On Your Side heard from nearly 100 people who have been...
Complaints fill On Your Side inbox as unemployment office hires more people to return calls
BATON ROUGE - For the last few months,...
Client upset over contractor taking nearly 2 years to finish job
CENTREVILLE, Ms. - A Baton Rouge contractor is...
In open letter to Dr. King, Stevie Wonder calls for equality
NEW YORK (AP) — Stevie Wonder, whose advocacy helped make the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday a national holiday, is urging the incoming Biden administration...
COVID vaccines boost morale at Baton Rouge nursing home
BATON ROUGE – A handful of Walgreen's pharmacists...
Officials investigating death of Angola inmate after prison fight
ANGOLA - An inmate at the Louisiana State...
Weather
Heating systems set for a break
A pattern change is underway. After a cool and dry start to January, the back half of the month is looking milder with some times of...
Warmer temperatures this week, Rain moving in Thursday
Happy Monday! THE FORECAST Today and...
Warming trend through the week
Tonight and Tomorrow: Tonight, we'll once again...
Report: LSU eyes Saints defensive line coach as next defensive coordinator
LSU has worked quickly to find it's next defensive coordinator, going after and landing Saints defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen according to reports from a couple...
'That man gave us all life': La. native Tyrann Mathieu salutes Drew Brees' historic career
NEW ORLEANS - It's been a difficult 24...
Saints season ends with 30-20 loss to the Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tom Brady’s best game...
La Health Dept: 298 vaccine providers in all 64 parishes to receive COVID vaccine this week
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's Department of Health (LDH) issued a Monday (Jan. 18) morning notice stating that during the week of Jan. 18, a total of...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered across Louisiana in a process that, not without hurdles in its organizational structure, is gradually becoming more streamlined....
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
Law enforcement holds holiday toy drive for Baton Rouge families amid pandemic
BATON ROUGE - Local law enforcement officers want...
