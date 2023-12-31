Home
Kids celebrate New Year's Eve at the downtown library
BATON ROUGE - Sunday morning, the River Center Library held its traditional New Year's Eve celebration for the little ones. There was a clown, a...
Chief Justice Roberts casts a wary eye on the uses of artificial intelligence in the federal courts
WASHINGTON (AP) — Chief Justice John Roberts on...
A look at the more than 100 influential figures who died this year
Yevgeny Prigozhin rose from being an ex-con and...
Sunday PM Forecast: No issues for New Year's Eve celebrations, rain returns into 2024
The weather poses no issues for any New Year’s Eve celebrations. That said, a few showers are possible on New Year's Day as our next cold...
Sunday AM Forecast: Rounding out 2023 with great weather
Today will feature great weather for any outdoor...
Saturday PM Forecast: Nice weather on New Years Eve before unsettled weather for the start of 2024
New Years Eve is looking like another great...
Sports
LSU women's basketball ends non-conference play with comfortable win over Jacksonville
BATON ROUGE - The LSU women's basketball team will enter SEC play on a 13-game win streak. The Tigers finished the non-conference schedule with a...
LSU Men's basketball wins final non-conference game over Northwestern St.
BATON ROUGE - Matt McMahon and the LSU...
Will Wade leads McNeese to win at Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Michigan - Will Wade and McNeese...
Traffic
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Pennington biomedical researcher selected for prestigious Resident Research Award
BATON ROUGE - Dr. Florina Corpodean was named...
Community
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in Baton Rouge will be hosting a Christmas dinner on December 25th at their shelter on Convention Street. ...
Pennington biomedical researcher selected for prestigious Resident Research Award
BATON ROUGE - Dr. Florina Corpodean was named...
Essential Credit Union and Priority Postal Credit Union announce merger
BATON ROUGE - Essential Credit Union is pleased...
