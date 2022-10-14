Home
2 On Your Side
News
Florida Boulevard closure announced for Saturday; DOTD offers detours
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced the intersection of Florida Boulevard where it crosses O'Neal Lane and Central Thruway will be...
Climate protesters throw soup on Van Gogh's 'Sunflowers'
LONDON (AP) — Climate protesters threw soup over...
Saints aim to spoil Superdome return for Bengals' Burrow
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The last time the...
Additional Links
Hurricane Ida resources
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Friday AM Forecast: Big cool down coming next week
Temperatures will be warm and comfortable this weekend with a bog cooldown on the way. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Today &...
Thursday PM Forecast: tracking the next cold front
As a weak front passed, measurable rain fell...
Happenings in space for October
Keep your eyes on the skies, some cool...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Saints aim to spoil Superdome return for Bengals' Burrow
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The last time the Bengals’ Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase played in the Superdome, they connected for 221 yards and two touchdowns...
Ascension Catholic's twin connection helping Bulldogs to 4-2 start
DONALDSONVILLE - Bryce and Brooks Leonard have a...
Channel 2's Best Bet$ Week: 6 NFL | 7 CFB
BATON ROUGE - There are a lot of...
Additional Links
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Fans Choice 2022
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Additional Links
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Additional Links
2 The Pantry
Click 2 The Pros
Stop bullying
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Pat's Coats for Kids
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Fans' Choice 2022
Tailgate Giveaway
Search
Home
2 On Your Side
News
Hurricane Ida resources
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Fans Choice 2022
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
2 The Pantry
Click 2 The Pros
Stop bullying
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Pat's Coats for Kids
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Fans' Choice 2022
Tailgate Giveaway
Search
SEARCH
63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Friday AM Forecast: Big cool down coming next week
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days