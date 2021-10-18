Home
LA County, sued by Kobe Bryant's widow, counters by demanding she undergo psychiatric evaluation
LOS ANGELES, California - Vanessa Bryant, the wife of deceased basketball star Kobe Bryant, is among a group who are suing Los Angeles County for leaking...
Bill Clinton back home after hospitalization from infection
ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — Bill Clinton arrived Sunday...
Netflix fires employee for leaking how much Dave Chapelle was paid for 'The Closer'
LOS ANGELES, California - A Netflix employee revealed...
Monday AM Forecast: Lower humidity and cooler temperatures will not last long
We are starting off the week cool and dry. Warmer temperatures are coming later this week. THE FORECAST Today & Tonight: Make sure you...
Sunday PM Forecast: Another fall-like day Monday, warming up by Tuesday
The Next 24 Hours: Metro airport in Baton...
Saturday PM Forecast: Fall weather is here for the weekend
The Next 24 Hours: After sunset this evening,...
Sports
LSU agrees to $17M buyout with Coach O; university will be making payments until summer 2025
BATON ROUGE - LSU Athletics and head football coach Ed Orgeron have agreed to part ways, but it will cost LSU the full amount of Orgeron's...
'That's disappointing': Former LSU QB Joe Burrow reacts to Coach O's exit from LSU
DETROIT - Former LSU quarterback and Heisman Trophy...
Southeastern shreds Houston Baptist 61-24 in home opener
HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Cole Kelley completed 31-of-38...
Investigations
Health
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Oct....
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Oct....
Community
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series of unprecedented natural disasters, the U.S. faces a hunger crisis during a time of intense challenges. September...
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East...
