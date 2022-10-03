Home
DEMCO helps Florida get the lights back on after hurricane
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana co-op crews are assisting other co-ops in Florida. Fifteen DEMCO team members left late last week making their way to areas that...
K9 recovering after suspect shot at deputies in Tangipahoa Parish
PONCHATOULA - A sheriff's office K9 who took...
Woman arrested in capital area after murder in St. John Parish
RESERVE - A woman who was on the...
Monday PM Forecast: feeling warm again by the end of the week
Since September 10, only one day (September 19) has recorded a trace of measurable rain at Metro Airport in Baton Rouge. Dry conditions will continue into...
Monday AM Forecast: A little warm up this week
Clear skies and a warm-up are coming your...
Sunday PM Forecast: Fall pattern sticking around for the work week
Wonderful weather for the work week. THE...
Southern's Jason Dumas earns SWAC Defensive Player of the Week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The Southwestern Athletic Conference has named Alabama A&M's Donovan Eaglin, Southern's Jason Dumas , Alabama State's Nathanial Eichner, and Florida A&M's Jeremy Moussa its...
LSU-Florida to kick off at night in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The Tigers will take on...
WATCH: Coach Brian Kelly on LSU's win against Auburn, previews Tigers' upcoming game against Top 10 Vols
Click here to watch Brian Kelly's Oct. 3...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
