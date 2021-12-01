Home
East Baton Rouge Parish schools work to find teachers amid nationwide teacher shortage
BATON ROUGE- In East Baton Rouge Parish, schools are working around the clock to fill teaching jobs. But with fewer teachers to go around, the...
State agencies receive formal complaint in wake of botched child rape investigation
BATON ROUGE - State officials received a formal...
Prosecutors will seek death penalty for accused Baton Rouge cop killer
BATON ROUGE - A man accused of killing...
Wednesday PM Forecast: changing rain chances Saturday and beyond
It will be a mild, if not warm finish to the workweek. Rain chances will steadily ramp up as we move through the weekend and into...
In Review: top storms of 2021 hurricane season
Hurricane Season is coming to a close. It...
Wednesday AM Forecast: December begins with sunny skies
December is starting with sunny skies and warm...
High school coaches give Brian Kelly advice on how to tackle recruiting in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE - Brian Kelly is the Tigers new head coach, and the first groups Kelly has to impress are the Tiger fans and the high...
See the contract to get Brian Kelly as the new LSU Football coach
BATON ROUGE - Now former Notre Dame head...
LSU trying to snag Notre Dame's coordinators in wake of Kelly hire
BATON ROUGE - LSU is making moves to...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Nov....
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Nov....
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to pushing troublemakers away from the only collegiate football game in Baton Rouge this weekend – extra officers will...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health...
