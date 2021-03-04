Home
Junk house cleaned up following 2 On Your Side story
BATON ROUGE - Less than 24 hours after the original report aired the filth is being picked up, but not without a show. The homeowner of...
Junk house ordered to be cleaned up, again
BATON ROUGE - Filth is piling up around...
Weather pushing back highway 42 completion date
PRAIRIEVILLE - There's a bit of a weather...
EBRSO: Man with dementia missing for the 2nd time
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing man with dementia. Paul Pearson, 52,...
Flooded, abandoned houses in Denham Springs left behind during pandemic
DENHAM SPRINGS - COVID-19 is interfering with a...
Accused child predator facing several charges in multiple parishes
LIVINGSTON PARISH - A man arrested last month...
Showers just before a pleasant weekend
After two nice days, the week will close with some showers. Fortunately, the system will be quick and weak, allowing pleasant weekend weather. Next 24...
Sunshine for Thursday, Rain chances return for Friday
Sunny today, but rain chances will be back...
Another nice day is ahead, but expect showers before the weekend
In response to sunshine, thermometers warmed considerably from...
Saints cut longtime punter, Super Bowl hero Thomas Morstead
NEW ORLEANS - Thomas Morstead, one of the last remaining members of the Saints' Super Bowl-winning team, was waived by the team. The Saints confirmed...
LSU baseball blasts Southern, takes national lead on home runs
Eighth-ranked LSU smashed four home runs Wednesday night,...
Tre Morgan walk-off sac fly puts LSU past Nicholls 5-4
BATON ROUGE- LSU baseball won the first game...
Health
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, March 3, 2021.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Community
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East Baton Rouge Parish soar to unprecedented rates, officials and community leaders are teaming up to unearth the root...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
