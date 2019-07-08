Home
On Your Side
Landline outage affecting residents for nearly a month
BATON ROUGE - A woman who relies on her Life Alert in the event of an accident says she hasn't been able to use the service...
State presents upgrades to Acadian Thruway flooding spot
BATON ROUGE - An upgrade is in the...
Mobile home delivered to owner despite dealer payment issues
PRAIRIEVILLE - Last week, 2 On Your Side...
News
Driver killed after hitting bridge pillar in Lafourche Parish
RACELAND - One person is dead after a Sunday crash in Raceland. Shortly after 7 p.m. troopers were called to investigate a single vehicle crash...
Abortion arguments at play in limiting veterans' IVF benefit
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A federal program to...
LIVE UPDATES: Monday morning commute
Tweets by wbrztraffic
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Heat Continues Today
THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: Another oppressively hot day ahead to start your workweek. A Heat Advisory is in effect for all southeastern parishes...
Tropical Development Looking More Likely
THE FORECAST: The Tropics: A trough of...
Forecast currently low for potential tropical system in gulf
THE FORECAST: The Tropics: A trough of...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Sports
LSU Hitting Coach Sean Ochinko Will Not Return Next Season
Volunteer assistant and hitting coach Sean Ochinko will not return to the LSU baseball program next season, according to D1baseball.com's Kendall Rogers. An 11th round...
Sports2-A-Days-Previews: Denham Springs Yellow Jackets
Since not winning a game in their district...
Sports2-A-Days-Previews: Albany Hornets
When teams have a season that didn't live...
Additional Links
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for July 3, 2019.
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for July...
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for July...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
Additional Links
Dog Days of Summer
Stuff the Bus
Calendar
Crawfish Price Index
The Pledge of Allegiance
Click 2 The Pros
WBRZ's Fireworks on the Mississippi
Pat's Coats for Kids
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Contact Information
Employment
Apps
Production
Programming
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Sports
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Dog Days of Summer
Stuff the Bus
Calendar
Crawfish Price Index
The Pledge of Allegiance
Click 2 The Pros
WBRZ's Fireworks on the Mississippi
Pat's Coats for Kids
About Us
Advertising
Contact Information
Employment
Apps
Production
Programming
WBRZ Team
Contests
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Search
SEARCH
82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Heat Continues Today
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories (/web/webroot/secure/widgets/viewgalleryvideo/class.cfc), first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days