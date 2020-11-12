Home
On Your Side
Organization seeking donations to replace veteran's roof
BATON ROUGE - A Louisiana veteran is asking for help putting a roof over his head. And because he doesn't want to be identified, another veteran...
Man warns of social security scam after he falls for gimmick
BATON ROUGE - Reports to 2 On Your...
Money wire transferred to wrong account, thousands in limbo
CENTRAL - A woman is feuding with her...
News
After active hurricane season residents in flood-prone areas want updates on prevention projects
DENHAM SPRINGS - Dave Wilcox of Denham Springs gets nervous every time a storm develops in the Gulf Of Mexico. "The Cajun Navy saved our...
Prosecutor reads racist messages by Ahmaud Arbery's killer
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The man who fatally...
Judge denies request to enforce petition ending Louisiana's coronavirus restrictions
BATON ROUGE - A judge has denied a...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Continued comfortable warmth, next cold front coming Sunday
Even though some might like cooler temperatures by this time in the year, Thursday did not feel too bad. With lower humidity, comfortable warmth will be...
2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season continues to shatter records
The 2020 hurricane season has been nothing short...
It is feeling much more seasonal at home, Watching new tropical developments
After starting in the 50s, we will still...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Why the Saints at full strength are a big fantasy play; Fantasy Focus Week 10 with Reggie Chatman and Darin Tietgen
In a week where great Fantasy rosters like the Chiefs and the Cowboys are on a bye, WBRZ Sports Reporter Reggie Chatman asks Who2Start.com Fantasy Football...
Coach O: LSU QB Myles Brennan likely out for rest of season
BATON ROUGE - Coach Ed Orgeron said LSU's...
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2020: Week 6 - Andre Haynes
BATON ROUGE- Parkview Baptist wide receiver Andre Haynes...
Additional Links
Fans' Choice 2020
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
The Elvin Howard, Sr. Pancreatic Cancer Advocacy Foundation's virtual fundraiser begins Friday
BATON ROUGE - A cancer diagnosis impacts, not just one person, but entire families and communities as people surround their loved one to assist them in...
CareSouth Baton Rouge distributes fresh fruit, veggies in honor of National Health Center Week
BATON ROUGE- CareSouth Medical and Dental is hosting...
Mayor Broome kicks off first MOVEBR construction project
BATON ROUGE – The MOVEBR program, a series...
Additional Links
Pat's Coats for Kids
Cancer Survivor Stories
Click 2 The Pros
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Calendar
Mr Food
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Tailgate Giveaway
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Fans' Choice 2020
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Pat's Coats for Kids
Cancer Survivor Stories
Click 2 The Pros
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Calendar
Mr Food
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Tailgate Giveaway
Search
SEARCH
62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Continued comfortable warmth, next cold front coming Sunday
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days