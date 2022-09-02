Home
US hiring slows as employers add a still-solid 315,000 jobs
WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers slowed their hiring in August in the face of rising interest rates, high inflation and sluggish consumer spending but still added...
Man, 50, killed after shootout in front of Baton Rouge home
BATON ROUGE - One person is dead after...
One dead after plane coming from Monroe crashed into Texas community
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A man is dead...
Friday's stunning sunrise
Thank you to all the viewers who sent in photos! ?? FRIDAY SUNRISE THREAD Credit: Lynn Varnado pic.twitter.com/pnS3cM4k9r — Marisa Nuzzo WBRZ (@marisanuzzowx)...
Friday AM Forecast: Getting you ready for a rainy football weekend
The Storm Station has you covered for a...
Thurday PM Forecast: rain returns to forecast for big football weekend
August 2022 was the 10 th wettest on...
Sports
Channel 2's Best Bet$ College Football: Week 1
BATON ROUGE - It’s the first full weekend of college football, and last week we kicked off the season with the bang going 3-0 on our...
Tickets for LSU season opener against Florida State sold out
NEW ORLEANS - Four days ahead of the...
Former Southern offensive lineman and White Castle native Ja'Tyre Carter makes Bears 53 man roster
White Castle native and former Southern offensive lineman...
Health
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Community
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Friday's stunning sunrise
